Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 3.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.05. 4,605,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,964. The company has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

