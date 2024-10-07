Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.21. 5,453,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.