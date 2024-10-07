Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $490.06 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $490.06 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.81 or 0.03897452 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00043051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07150345 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $23,692,753.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

