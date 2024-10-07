ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 2.4% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. 339,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,680. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

