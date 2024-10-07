OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.69% of OneWater Marine worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,781,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,873. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,820.35. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 724,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,873. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,329 shares of company stock worth $1,936,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

ONEW opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

