OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,128.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.38 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

