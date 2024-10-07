Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,916,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 190.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

