Osaka Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $285.83 Million (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a total market capitalization of $285.83 million and $899,505.08 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00252536 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000038 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $739,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.