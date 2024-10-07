Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 545,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,216,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Oscar Health Trading Down 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,257.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

