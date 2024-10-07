Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $14.68 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

