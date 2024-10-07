Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 269,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $155,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.