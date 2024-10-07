PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 6,901,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,894. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

