Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 279,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,997,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.