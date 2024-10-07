Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,774,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.