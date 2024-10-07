Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $438,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.90. 1,627,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

