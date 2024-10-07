Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $755,000 Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 646.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,297. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

