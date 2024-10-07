Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,464,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,260,570. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

