Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 17 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $44.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,559.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,562.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,558.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

