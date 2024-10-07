Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 401 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

DELL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,668,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.