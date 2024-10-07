Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 82.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.37. 2,524,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average is $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

