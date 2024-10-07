PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.21. 5,453,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,564. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

