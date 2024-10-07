Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Reaches $357,754.82

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and $357,754.82 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,535,234 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

