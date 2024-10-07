Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $35.21 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $62,698.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

