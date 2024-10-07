Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pool by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

