Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.00.
POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Pool stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
