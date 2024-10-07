PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.
