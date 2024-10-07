Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.88. Portillo’s shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 108,358 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $912.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 283.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

