Presearch Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $3.76 million and $131,601.81 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

