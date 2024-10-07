Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

