ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,844 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DXD stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.