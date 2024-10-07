Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSE:PLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a negative net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.