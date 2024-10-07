Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PLX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
