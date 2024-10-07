Proton (XPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $390,071.52

Proton (XPR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $390,071.52 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,722,842,864 coins and its circulating supply is 26,792,979,302 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

