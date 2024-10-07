pufETH Price Hits $2,458.40 on Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,458.40 or 0.03918104 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $365.93 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,507.91744225 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,362,907.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

