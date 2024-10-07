Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FMS)

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.70 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

