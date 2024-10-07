Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TDY)

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $440.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

