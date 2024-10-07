Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Reduced by Analyst

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

STZ stock opened at $246.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

