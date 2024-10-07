Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

