Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ALIM opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

