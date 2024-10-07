Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 88,200 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 252.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.35 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 154.59, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

