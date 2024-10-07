Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 54,100 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.29 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

