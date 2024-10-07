Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 184,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,859,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

