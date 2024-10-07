Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 40,500 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of AudioEye worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $23.38 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 million, a PE ratio of -59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

