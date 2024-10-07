Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 46,600 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 747,743 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 381,308 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 3.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 181,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.43 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

