Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 41,109 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,109 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at $345,275,126.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.