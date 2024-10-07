Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 751,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 173,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $225,849.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,776,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,347.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 321,763 shares of company stock valued at $418,823. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

