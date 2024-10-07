Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

