Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Gaia worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

