Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 5,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 972,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.75 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

