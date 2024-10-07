Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 970,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

