Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

THG opened at $149.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

