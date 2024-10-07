Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $68.75.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90). Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

