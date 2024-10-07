Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $68.75.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.